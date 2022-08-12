Get ready for another remake of the Karate Kid

It's stunning to think that we live in a world where a Karate Kid spin-off series—which started as a YouTube original, no less—has become one of the most popular television shows around. The unfathomably popular Cobra Kai may have started out as a gag on How I Met Your Mother, but now the series creators are the ones laughing to the bank. With Cobra Kai's undeniable success in the streaming world, it was only a matter of time before Sony decided that they wanted to take another stab at reinvigorating The Karate Kid franchise on film.

At this point, it's important to point out that if the rumor linked below proves to be accurate, this will be the fourth remake/reboot of The Karate Kid franchise. And from the look of it, the movie will feature a Chinese protagonist in the lead again, despite karate originating in Japan.