Michelle Yeoh got an honorary doctorate

Have you ever felt like life is an RPG and did a poor job allocating your experience points in your youth? Instead of pouring all of that time into mindlessly consuming television or trying to catch frogs, you could've used those hours to become a martial arts master. Once you had a black belt to your name, you could've gone Hollywood and turned your physical prowess into a hefty paycheck.

In addition to being gorgeous, deadly, and a legend in both Hong Kong and Hollywood, Michelle Yeoh is now a doctor. Earlier this week, Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian person in the history of the American Film Institute to garner an honorary doctorate. You can check out the story in the Instagram post linked above.