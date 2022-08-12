This cool app lets you visit the locations where your favorite movies were filmed

Check out this new app, SetJetters, that lets you visit the locations where your favorite movies were filmed! Here's the description of the app on the SetJetters website:

SetJetters is the app that puts film locations in the palm of your hand. We have built the bridge from the theater (or the couch) to the real world of your favorite movies. Explore our interactive map to find movie locations near you. Or, simply type in the film you're after and we'll tell you where it was shot. And once you're here, collect a badge for the scenes you visit. Think of us as Pokémon Go but for film locations. We'll even help you recreate the scene for the perfect photo that's ready to share to our SetJetters Feed or other social platforms. We also provide you with information about interesting things to check out in the local area, like this Birds café that has excellent oysters. Visit the worlds of over 900 films, in 47 countries, across 600 cities, making us the largest mobile movie scene database in the world and growing. Explore the locations of major blockbusters. We have every James Bond scene, Star Wars scene, Harry Potter scene, and all of the Lord of the Rings locations. But, if there's a scene we haven't got to yet, submit it and let us know where it is. Our game features allow users to collect a badge when they visit a grouping of scenes working their way up to a leaderboard. So download the JetSetters app. Travel inspired by the movies we love.

One of my favorite films is Lost in Translation, and it's definitely a bucket list dream to visit Tokyo. I downloaded the app to see if they include that film, and they do! Now I can visit all of my favorite scenes from the movie. You can also search around your current location to see what scenes were shot nearby. And it's fun to see the scene re-creation photos that app users upload.