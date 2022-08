A pet capybara named, appropriately, "Capy," escaped from her home this week and was spotted wandering near the Blue Cat Lodge in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. I'm so jealous of the person who spotted the capybara and also of the person who owns the house where she lives. Capybaras are just the best.

Anetka Borowski, the capybara's owner, posted on Facebook that Capy has been retrieved and is now home and doing fine. If you want to see some images of Capy, check out this Facebook post.