Snapdragon seed pods resemble little skulls

Antirrhinum, also known as snapdragons or dog flowers, look like little dragons that can open and close their mouths when the flower is gently squeezed. When the flowers die, though, there is a wonderful surprise left behind. The snapdragon seed pods look just like tiny skulls. For those of you who have experience with this sort of thing, what would be the best way to preserve the skull-shaped pods in something like resin? I think they would make fantastic decorations or jewelry.