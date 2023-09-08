A human skull donated to Goodwill had police scratching their heads in Arizona. The body part was found among other items given to the charity store in Goodyear, a suburb of Phoenix, and is described as "withered" with a "prosthetic blue eye attached to the right socket."

The police department's public information officer Lisa Berry said at a news conference that the medical examiner's office studied the skull and found that it is likely not related to a criminal case.

Ah yes, the classic KLF lyric, "historic and ancient and does not appear to have any forensic value at all."