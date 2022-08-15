Man interviews his 90-year-old grandmother about her "secret" for staying healthy. She said there is no secret

TikToker Dalyce is a 58-year-old fitness instructor from Canada. In this video, she records her 30-year-old son interviewing her remarkably spry 90-year-old mother about what it's like being 90.

"Like it was 89 and 88 and all those other years backwards," she said. "I don't feel any different than when I was 60. And when I was 60 I don't think I felt any different than when I was thirty."

He also asked her what her secret was to staying young.

"I don't think I have any secret," she said. "I think I've just been lucky. And I've always been a physical person."