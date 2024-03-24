An accurate depiction of what it's like to grow old

Father and son Dan and Dylan McFarland explore growing older in their latest video. The content they make with their family, the popular @itsthemcfarlands, is always wholesome but usually funny (like this viral gem). However, this piece, created for the TikTok Short Film Competition, is goes deeper. It beautifully illustrates the realization that as we age our external appearance doesn't always reflect our internal experiences.

Pay attention to the little details—they make this minute-and-12-second poignant story even more special.