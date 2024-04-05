Boomers find brain boost in bong rips: slashes risk of self-reported cognitive decline by 96%

Recreational bong rips might be beneficial for aging boomers' brains, according to a recent study published in Current Alzheimer Research. The researchers discovered that non-medical cannabis use reduced the chances of reporting subjective cognitive decline by 96% compared to non-users. (Subjective cognitive decline is a potential early indicator of cognitive impairment and dementia.)



The study utilized data from 4,744 participants aged 45 and older from the 2021 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey.

The study's authors suggest that the psychoactive component of cannabis, THC, may be the reason for sharper seniors. The benefits of THC on insomnia and stress could contribute to this observed association.

Now for the buzzkill: they caution that further research is needed to explore these findings in depth, considering the complex nature of cannabis's effects on the brain. Screw that — flame up the herb!

