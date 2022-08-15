This light is the perfect addition to any study to help your score that A+

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you're embarking on a new scholastic journey, you might find studying from home challenging. For one, a dimly lit room doesn't make learning easy as it's terrible for your eyes when you're trying to cram.

If you've had enough of trying to get work done in the dark, we suggest the Metal Mother Daughter LED Floor Lamp, a great addition to any office. It's on sale for $34.99 during our Back to Education event, which ends August 24. Plus, $0.50 of your purchase will help students in need. After you purchase this lamp, we'll send an email where you can vote on the charity or school you want us to send your donation to.

There aren't many lamps with the same duality as this reading light, so let's get into it. With a slim body, a 4.4lb base, and an incredibly bright set of lights, this lamp fits virtually any room or space. So you could set it up on your couch or rocking chair and study, code, design, or away from your desk. (It's also a neat desk companion if that's your thing.)

So, why is this called a Mother Daughter lamp? The smaller 9W "daughter" lamp provides a direct bust of light for reading, writing, and digesting material so that you won't strain your eyes in the dark. Meanwhile, the 32W "mother" portion lights up your whole room. If you turn both lights on, you'll get a total of 36W at the same time, making your space just as bright as your well-lit school or office (but not as bright as what's in the great beyond…maybe).

Not into the current mood lighting? Try one of the other four brightness levels or color temperatures to your liking using the touch panel or remote control. You'll enjoy ultimate brightness in whatever mode for 50,000 hours of working or leisure time.

You'll also be doing some good in the process after your purchase is complete. For every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need. Once this promotion ends, we'll announce the organization that won the vote to receive your contribution.

Rated five stars in our store, you can get the Metal Mother Daughter LED Floor Lamp with a reading light for $34.99 (Reg. $52). Act fast. Our Back to Education Event only runs until August 24.

Prices subject to change.