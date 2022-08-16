Hundreds of bikers collide during catastrophe on Mountain of Hell

In 2012, hundreds of bikers collided during a catastrophe on the "Mountain of Hell", a downhill mountain bike competition in Les 2 Alpes, France. As people began racing down the icy terrain, what began as a few fallen bikers quickly turned into huge piles of people. I can't imagine how scary it must have been to be racing down the hill and see the mass of entangled bikers blocking the pathway, knowing that you'd soon be a part of the collision. Despite the chaos of the video, somehow, miraculously, nobody was seriously injured.