Watch: Bear makes off with trash from bear-proof trash bin

A bear in the middle of a road in Alaska entertained a few drivers as it expertly worked a bear-proof trash can. For about a minute the bin-cracker, obviously a pro, stood over the plastic container and pumped it hard with its arms, flipping the can over a couple of times for good measure. In the end, the thieving bear made off with a fine bag of treasure, er, trash, along with three bear cubs that had been learning the craft from the sidelines.
Via Yahoo!
Front page thumbnail image: Tomas Hulik ARTpoint / shutterstock.com