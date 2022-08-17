Danger Mouse and Black Thought know the cheat codes to hip hop

Hip hop recently turned 49 years old last week. Despite standing at the forefront of pop culture as the pied piper of youthful coolness, rap is still an old genre. Even though the current wave of young rappers continues to outperform their predecessors on the commercial front, the old guard within Hip hop isn't going away without a fight. Jay-Z, Nas, Kanye West, and Eminem are still producing albums that routinely garner critical acclaim while deep in their 40s and 50s.

Black Thought is another "over the hill" emcee who also happens to be king of the lyrical mountain. Even if you're not Hip hop aficionado, you're probably familiar with Black Thought through his work with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots. And if that still doesn't help, this video of Black Thought scorching a whopping 10-minute freestyle should help bring you up to speed. The man has the goods.

In the video linked above, Black Thought teams with legendary producer Danger Mouse in a cut from their new album Cheat Codes.