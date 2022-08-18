Alex Jones dumps Trump and guides his MAGA sheep: "I support DeSantis"

While Russian operatives discuss trading in Agent Trump for their "Number Two" Ron DeSantis, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has also climbed aboard the dump-Trump train.

"I am supporting DeSantis," the cruel Infowars host told [as in coached] his MAGA listeners, guiding them from the frying pan into the fryer. "DeSantis has just gone from awesome to being unbelievable good. … I can look into his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity."

Going from "awesome" to "unbelievably good" is as lateral a move as going from Trump to DeSantis — either way, it makes no difference — the GOP-turned-GQP-turned-MAGA Party is in it for the long haul.

Trump has lost Alex Jones. He announces today he is off the Trump train: "I am supporting Desantis .. I can look into his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity." pic.twitter.com/wvpKq2PjQR — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Vic Hinterlang / shutterstock.com