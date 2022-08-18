Alex Jones dumps Trump and guides his MAGA sheep: "I support DeSantis"

While Russian operatives discuss trading in Agent Trump for their "Number Two" Ron DeSantis, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has also climbed aboard the dump-Trump train.
"I am supporting DeSantis," the cruel Infowars host told [as in coached] his MAGA listeners, guiding them from the frying pan into the fryer. "DeSantis has just gone from awesome to being unbelievable good. … I can look into his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity."
Going from "awesome" to "unbelievably good" is as lateral a move as going from Trump to DeSantis — either way, it makes no difference — the GOP-turned-GQP-turned-MAGA Party is in it for the long haul.
Front page thumbnail image: Vic Hinterlang / shutterstock.com