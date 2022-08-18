Feed your brain and donate to charity with these highly rated apps at wallet-friendly prices

Whether you work long hours every day or have more free time than usual, taking time to focus on yourself is imperative to your everyday happiness. Even if it's just managing your time more efficiently, taking steps to ease daily tasks can make a world of difference in your life. With the programs included in this fantastic bundle, you'll have access to tools and services you won't ever want to go without again.

And the best part? Every item on this list is either deeply discounted or even free (yes, you read that right), proving that learning new things and bettering yourself doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. And as a bonus, with each purchase made during the Back to Education event, $0.50 will be donated to a school or charity you vote on to benefit kids in need.

From inflation to crazy weather to your busy work schedule, the world's a stressful place, and managing anxiety shouldn't hinder you from being happy. That's why so many people are turning to this therapist-approved app to help expose them to helpful breathing exercises, journaling techniques, and more. Featured on Cosmopolitan, Healthline, Bustle, and more, this app has earned 4.8 out of 5 stars on App Store and 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google Play Store, proving it to be an effective tool to battle general stress and anxiety.

Stop talking about what you want to do with your life and actually set your intentions into motion with this five-course personal goal program. Under the guidance of Brandon Hakim, an experienced educator, you'll master different exercises to help you be more productive, strategies to strengthen your reading skills, and practices to implement to help you reach the goals you set for yourself. There's even a course that enables you to turn your habits (both good and bad) into ways to propel you forward.

If you wish you had more hours in the day, this helpful course will show you how to better manage your daily tasks and schedule to reach your goals and get things done. You'll be introduced to the seven specific steps to increase productivity, the coveted 80/20 rule, and more. You'll even learn how to hone in on your trouble areas and turn them around to be more efficient in your day-to-day. And given that top-rated instructor Brandon Hakim teaches all the courses, you can rest assured you'll be in good hands.

Stop stressing over forgotten passwords and log-ins with this super-safe, highly-rated password manager. Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Apple, and Android, almost everyone can benefit from Enpass's helpful password management system. This app saves your passwords, creates secure combinations for you, and identifies weak ones. It also offers convenient Cloud synchronization, Face ID and Touch ID log-ins, and more. It's no wonder the app has earned a slew of fantastic reviews online, including 4.4 out of 5 stars on the App Store, 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2, 9.1 out of 10 stars on VPN Pro, and more.

Earning 4.7 out of 5 stars on App Store with over 3,000 ratings, this program is a real game-changer in keeping your notes and thoughts organized. Whether you're putting together lesson plans or piecing together ideas for a new business, this app helps you keep track of images, tables, file attachments, tags, lists, and links and implement them into cohesive documents, calendars, reminders, and more. And unlike a traditional notebook, you can quickly go back and refer to old notes without wanting to pull your hair out.

If your computer, tablet, or phone is bursting at the seams with saved images, docs, and such, this storage option can be a lifesaver. In addition to uploading just about any file, like XLS, PPT, MP4, JPEG, and more, you'll also be able to create shareable links to send to colleagues and friends. Prism Drive also lets you preview files online without downloading them. From its drag-and-drop feature to its user-friendly interface, it's no surprise this storage solution has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars among real users.

Led by some of the most trusted instructors in the world, this app offers users more than 2,000 mindful practices, ranging from calming breathing exercises and sleep tools to bite-sized meditations that you can easily fit into any busy schedule. So whether you're experienced in the mindfulness space or are brand new to the stuff, this app has something everyone can benefit from, which is likely why it's earned impressive ratings online, including 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.6 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store.

