Donated "In God We Trust" posters will be hung in Texas public schools as required by new law

A new Texas law requires public elementary and secondary schools and higher education institutions to hang a poster or framed sign with the US national motto, "In God we trust," in a "conspicuous place" if the sign is "donated for display at the school or institution" or "purchased from private donations and made available to the school or institution." From CNN:

State Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Republican co-author of the law, tweeted last week, "The national motto, In God We Trust, asserts our collective trust in a sovereign God."

The people and organizations behind the donations have wasted no time in sending them out to schools.

The Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, a suburb of Dallas, on Monday received "In God We Trust" framed posters for each school in the district from Patriot Mobile, which describes itself as "America's only Christian conservative wireless provider."[…]

Other school districts throughout the state have also received poster donations, including Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District in Houston. "As part of the National Motto program, The Yellow Rose of Texas Republican Women (TYRTRW) are generously donating a copy to every instructional facility in CFISD," Leslie Francis, assistant superintendent for communication, said.