One D&D is the codename for the next generation of the Dungeons & Dragons game experience. The project has three key aspects: A rules revamp and expansion, full digital/print integration (thanks to WotC recent acquisition of the digital toolset, D&D Beyond), and D&D Digital, a 3D online play space.

Wizards is now seeking playtesters to help "shape what's next" for the game.

Here is the first set of One D&D playtest materials, Character Origins:

Ben of Questing Beast weighs in: