This Canon replica Transformer camera is more than meets the eye

Takara Tomy, the Japanese company behind the original Transformers action figures, has teamed up with a Canon to make a new toy replica of the popular Canon EOS R5 mirrorless camera. While you can't shoot any pictures with this, you can shoot your alien robot enemy, because they transform into the Autobot Optimus Prime and the Decepticon Refraktor, respectively. And that's almost as cool as photography, right?

As far as I can tell, these are currently only available in Japan. But they're still pretty neat! The 80% size camera replica looks impressively detailed, too.