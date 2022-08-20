Follow the light to a great deal that helps a great cause

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

You'll never be unhappy to have extra lights around the house. Whether there's a blackout or you're working in a workshop to learn a new skill or trade, having a flashlight available is always super valuable.

If you feel like you always need lighting but don't want to buy an expensive or clunky flashlight, you are in luck! Right now, you can purchase the Maglight Mini flashlight at a significantly discounted price as a part of our Back to Education promotion that runs through August 24. Proceeds from the sale will help students with issues such as food insecurity, and you'll get to vote on where the proceeds go!

This 8-in-1 flashlight comes in a pack of two, and each one uses LEDs blasting 800 lumens, which is 30x brighter than your cell phone. If that's too much power, you can choose from four light modes (super bright, medium, low, and strobe). It's also ultra-portable, so you can snap it on your keychain or backpack or hang it anywhere as an emergency lamp. Lastly, it's USB rechargeable and offers up to 3.5 hours of battery life to keep you safe in a pinch!

Having a good flashlight is a wonderful option to keep you protected. According to Max DesMarais at Hiking & Fishing, "From searching under your car seat to looking inside a gap, flashlights are useful in tight spaces." And as far as flashlights go, the reviews for the Maglight Mini are stellar, with one verified customer loving how small it is, saying, "Compact and powerful bright flashlight!!! I'm purchasing another!"

Right now, you can purchase a two-pack of 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlights for just $17.99, down from $54, as a part of our Back to Education promotion. No coupon is necessary to claim this discount!

After purchasing, you will receive an email to vote on the school or charity to which you'd like us to send your donation. Following the promotion, you'll receive another email announcing the organization with the most votes.

Prices subject to change.