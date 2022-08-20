Make My Drive Fun is a site that helps you find interesting places to visit on your roadtrip

Make My Drive Fun a site that helps you find interesting places to visit on your road trip. Just enter the start and end points to your route, and the map will show you all your options.

I typed in Los Angeles to New York to see what might lay along that route, and some of my suggestions were Mike the Headless Chicken, in Fruita, Colorado, the Gardenview Horticultural Park, and the Sculptured House. Some of the places on this map make me want to take a road trip just for the sake of visiting them.