The reason why Michelle Yeoh wasn't in Kill Bill

It's always nice to see someone deserving get their proverbial flowers while they're still alive. It's funny how quickly we tend to forget about people the minute they recede from the public eye. For a brief window, Hong Kong action legend Michelle Yeoh decided to step away from the limelight. Considering how insanely popular the actress has become in recent years after the success of Everything, Everywhere All at Once and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it's hard to imagine modern Hollywood without her presence. However, the actress recently shared that she could have had a career resurgence even earlier.

Yeoh recently spoke about why she wasn't in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. According to Yeoh, Tarantino didn't think an audience would believe Uma Thurman would pose a threat to the legendary queen of action. Yeoh also credited Tarantino as one of the key people responsible for her return to acting.