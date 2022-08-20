Watch this guy break the world record for eating the most ghost peppers in one minute

Watch and experience a gut-wrenching dose of second-hand pain as Gregory Foster breaks the record for eating the most amount of ghost peppers in one minute. Ghost peppers (also known as Bhut Jolokia chili peppers) are the hottest chili out there, with a rating of over 1,000,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). By comparison, a habanero pepper, which is too hot for many people, rates 225,000 on the Scoville scale. Yowza! This guy is the Chili Pepper King. There's no way I could make it through even one of those peppers, even with a Pepto Bismol chaser like Foster drank after breaking the record.