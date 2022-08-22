Arkansas cops suspended after bystander films savage street beating of shoeless man

Three cops in Crawford County, Arkansas, are on vacation today after being filmed delivering a brutal beating to Randall Worcester, 27, in a parking lot in Mulberry. Worcestor, seen being repeatedly punched in the face by one officer while others hold him down, then having his hair grabbed and his head bashed repeatedly against the pavement, was charged with second-degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and second-degree assault, according to state police.

Crawford County Arkansas Sheriff dept is attempting murder on this victim. There's no justifiable reason for that much direct force to the head & body. If these officers aren't fired & charged with attempted murder then we live in a 2 tier justice system. #PoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/GSUIB12ijC — Jeff Wilson 🍥 (@SNIW_DOG) August 22, 2022

In the footage, the officers seem unaware they are being filmed by someone in a car some 20 yards from the scrum, until someone begins begging them to stop beating the man.

…the department confirmed that the incident captured on video involved one of its officers, who it said has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a state police investigation. "The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions," officials said in the Facebook post. "We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation." A user named Naomi Johnson uploaded a video of the incident to TikTok that she also shared on Twitter, and said: "my sister witnessed this today." Johnson's video appeared to have been removed from TikTok on Sunday evening.

Interesting how fast the suspect stopped "resisting" once the officers saw the camera.