Video: chaos ensues as runaway bull runs through bank

In Lod, Israel, an escaped bull ran through the city streets before storming into the Bank Leumi building. You can see brave bank employees attempting to lasso the brazen bovine.

According to UPI, "Lod Municipality representatives said a city-employed veterinarian was summoned to the scene and shot the bull with a tranquilizer dart once it was back outside the building."

Fortunately, there were no injuries and the bull was reunited with its owner. I've heard of a bull market in the financial world, but this is ridiculous! <rimshot>