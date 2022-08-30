Watch: Bull escapes rodeo pen and runs wildly through crowd

A rodeo bull stole the show at a Florida State Fair over the weekend when he squeezed out of a gate and ran amok amongst the spectators. The crowd screamed with fear and excitement as the escapee made a mad dash around the indoor arena before he was lassoed by a cowboy. At this point the crowd settled down, but not the panicked announcer, who kept shouting for everyone to stay calm long after calm was restored and the bull was put back inside the gate.

A bull escaped from it pen into a crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fair, causing a panic over the weekend.

