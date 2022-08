If you've spent five minutes on LinkedIn, you've probably noticed that many posts are written in a very formulaic way. Tom Orbach, a growth marketing manager in Israel, noticed too and figured out a way to get that content automatically. Enter the Viral Post Generator.

I gave it a whirl, turning the "cringe" up high:

Sold!

Go ahead, get that rich, AI-driven, viral-style content your former coworkers deserve.

thumbnail image: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com