Coming soon from filmmaker Case Esparros: "The Absence of Milk in the Mouths of the Lost"

The Absence of Milk in the Mouths of the Lost is the new feature-length film by artist and filmmaker Case Esparros, director of King Baby (2019). You can watch the trailer here. The film stars Hannah Weir, Gary Wilson, Amelie Fernandez, and River Faught. Through his films, Esparros creates an otherworldly mythology of deeply fascinating outsider characters and eerie expressions of escapism.

The trailer presents praise from John Waters: "Every so often the pulse of the underground gets resurrected, this is one of those moments." Esparros, the creator of the independent film studio Dancing Fireman Pictures, aims for a Los Angeles premiere in December 2022. The film will be touring throughout 2023. Esparros encourages you to reach out to him if you want the film to play in your city and to be on the watch for updates about screenings.