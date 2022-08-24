Curb Your Enthusiasm is getting a 12th season

Things are looking pretty good for comedy fans. I mean, Pretty good… Prettaaay, Prettaaay Good. The Warner Brothers and Discovery merger has been causing fans of entertainment to sweat bullets over the last couple of weeks. With quality shows being canceled left and right, blockbuster movies getting axed, and a host of completed shows available on HBOMax being pulled from the service, it's becoming increasingly difficult for fans of Warner Brothers content to feel secure. At this point, even if there's a direct confirmation from Warner Brothers Discovery about any project, you have to take the news with a grain of salt.
However, even with the bloodbath at WB- which sounds like an awesome movie premise the company would greenlight and immediately cancel—Curb Your Enthusiasm fans can breathe a sign of relief. According to Variety, Larry David's hilarious exploration into social mores has been renewed for a 12th season at HBOMax. Let's hope the service lasts long enough for Curb to have a place to air.
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" has been renewed for Season 12 at HBO. … "Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life," Larry David said. "In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there's more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I've also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice."