Get ready for a new Red Sonja flick

Red Sonja is one of those characters that I'm surprised isn't more popular. You want a kick-ass female lead? Red Sonja has your back. Do you fancy stylish action sequences that can dovetail into richly layered metaphors thanks to a fantastical setting? Sonja has that in spades. Hell, in this era of interconnected movie universes, a working Red Sonja franchise could even set up a Conan the Barbarian crossover film. It seems like the idea and character were specifically designed to make a billion dollars for some lucky movie studio.

For decades Red Sonja has found a home at Dynamite Comics, but it seems like the publisher is aiming to unleash the "she-devil with a sword" on Hollywood. According to Deadline, Red Sonja has a reboot on the way. The film will feature Matilda Lutz in the lead role and looks to capture the energy of the comic book series.