Watch this guy write a BASIC program for "Snake" on an Apple ][

Mark Frauenfelder

This video brings back fond memories of writing BASIC programs on my Apple ][e. Watch how Daniel Shiffman uses Applesoft BASIC to program the game "Snake." He also includes links to the Applesoft BASIC programming reference manual and the famous Beagle Brothers poster with a list of Peeks, Pokes, and Pointers.