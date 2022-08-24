This video brings back fond memories of writing BASIC programs on my Apple ][e. Watch how Daniel Shiffman uses Applesoft BASIC to program the game "Snake." He also includes links to the Applesoft BASIC programming reference manual and the famous Beagle Brothers poster with a list of Peeks, Pokes, and Pointers.
Watch this guy write a BASIC program for "Snake" on an Apple ][
