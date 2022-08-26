"Laguardia," by Nnedi Okorafor, is a comic book set in the context of not-so-futuristic conservative fascist forces

In the comic book, Laguardia, by "a writer of strange things" Nnedi Okorafor, the airport by the same name—now an intergalactic way-station that is STILL under construction—is the backdrop for an interstellar story of equality, community, and environmental justice.

Earth is now a place where aliens have integrated into society, living together with humans and battling to survive. Laguardia airport is the only way off the planet, and the pregnant Nigerian Dr. Future Nwafor Chukwuebuka, urgently needs to leave—but with some unexpected cargo.

Illustrated by Tana Ford with James Devlin, Laguardia is a contemporary story of immigration, identity, and dignity in the context of not-so-futuristic conservative fascist forces. The art of speculative fiction can illuminate alternative paths out of the violence of the logics and extraction that characterize contemporary capitalism. Through a science fiction Africanfuturist lens, Okorafor's novels, short stories, comics, and other writings engage with questions of technology, patriarchy, colonialism, and rebellion, centering logics and ways of knowing from non-western cultures and imaginaries.

Though a self-identified "writer of strange things", Okorafor has emphasized the Africanfuturist elements in her writings, related to but distinct from Afrofuturism. If you are wondering what Africanfuturism is, it is a term Okarafor coined and defines in an accessible and explanatory style in this short essay and this TedGlobal video from 2017. Okorafor has received a number of awards, notably the Nebula Award, the Eisner awards, the Lodestar Award, and multiple Hugo Awards. Check out the video trailer for the comic Laguardia , with some phat beats here.

Okorafor's contributions to the Marvel series Black Panther: Long Live the King, and the creation of Wakanda Forever and Shuri, offer all generations new stories and expand on the franchise.

Okorafor is also developing Who Fears Death for HBO as executive producer with George R. R. Martin of "Game of Thrones" fame. I am very much looking forward to the soon-to-be-released graphic novel The Space Cat, also illustrated by Tana Ford.

Check out this OKAfrica interview where Okorafor offers insight into her projects and perspectives.