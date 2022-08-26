Skate like a Girl's Wheel of Fortune returns to Seattle next month

From September 8-11, 2022, in Seattle, Washington, Skate Like a Girl will host Wheels of Fortune (WOF). First organized in 2009, Wheels of Fortune 11 "is the longest running global gathering of Women &/or Trans skaters." WOF is sponsored by global brands like Thrasher magazine, Zumiez, Nike Skateboarding, Spitfire Wheels, and Krux trucks, among others. The three-day event features educational workshops – on how to be an ally, meet-and-greet events and karaoke parties, documentary films, a skate competition and cultural events. Link here for a promotion video featuring a rad selection of skating, images from the workshops and the all-around fun.

Skate like a Girl was formed in 2000. SLG is currently facilitated by executive director Kristin Ebeling, who is also a co-host of the skateboarding podcast, Vent City. With a dedicated and diverse staff and board, the mission and vision of Skate Like a Girl aspires "To create an inclusive community by promoting confidence, leadership, and social justice through skateboarding…and empower skaters, especially young women and/or trans people, to grow into strong, confident leaders who promote and implement social equity."

Through workshops, after-school programs, summer camps for adults and youth, and other community events, Skate Like a Girl has a presence in Seattle and Portland in Oregon, and Oakland, Piedmont, and Santa Cruz in California, as well as virtually with online workshops and events. The webpage has extensive educational information, an online store, as well as a link to get their newsletter. Finally, Skate Like a Girl has created a unique and urgently necessary training experience, Allysk8 TM, to help communities and organizations "practice the mindset and skills needed to build a solid foundation for creating a more inclusive skateboarding community. Allysk8 can be delivered in-person or hosted virtually and can be customized to your group's needs."