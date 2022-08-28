Enjoy this collection of bizarre looking cats in medieval paintings. There are 60 images of unhinged cats in the collection, and image number #1, a cat carrying a torn-off private part in its mouth, is just the beginning of the strangeness. Many of the cats have ugly, human-like faces (I'm beyond thankful that cats don't look like this in real life). Others have a look in their eyes that they've just taken one too many tabs of LSD. Although I adore the weirdness of some of these cat paintings, I must say that people have come a long way in learning how to paint cats since medieval times.