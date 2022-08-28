In this episode of Wired's "Tech Support" series, Neil Gaiman answers Twitter's most pressing mythology questions.
Neil Gaiman answers Twitter's mythology questions
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- mythology
- neil gaiman
- Twitter fun
- wired
Lord of the Rings' Gandalf, the Autocomplete interview
The internet is responsible for a ton of negativity in the world. However, watching fandoms flourish because of how easily the net allows passionate people to connect might outweigh the web's unsavory aspects. Before the internet, finding other humans interested in your specific subculture or hobby was difficult enough. Discovering content supplemental content that helped… READ THE REST
Seth MacFarlane on Wired's autocomplete
I was a fan of Seth MacFarlane before I hit double digits in age. My first exposure came via his Cartoon Network short Larry and Steve, which was essentially an early stab at Family Guy. Even though there was only one Larry and Steve episode ever produced, I would always break for it whenever it aired in reruns. Consequently,… READ THE REST
Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen review maker gadgets for Wired
Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen are obviously known as movie and TV actors, but both of them are also makers. Nick is a talented woodworker and Seth is a potter. So, Wired asked them to review "crafting gadgets" (as they make their promotional rounds for the Pam & Tommy movie). Like this entire Wired gadget… READ THE REST
These Customized Dash Cams Look Like Part Of Your Car
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Fitcamx Integrated Dash Cams are tailormade to install seamlessly and inconspicuously into your specific car model. There are lots of reasons to use a dash cam. According to Insurance.com, they can… READ THE REST
This quadcopter drone is a great way to extend warm weather outdoor time
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Hold on to your hats: autumn is coming quickly, and we're indifferent. Sure, the kids are off to school, football season is here, and we're so much closer to holiday cheer,… READ THE REST
Ensure your data is secure with this iStorage PIN authenticated hard drive
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether it's your professional or personal online data, no one enjoys their information getting leaked or hacked into. Even if you feel like your data is being protected with strong passwords or checking if the… READ THE REST