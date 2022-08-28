This cat has a big personality and is obsessed with a tiny almond

Ari the cat has a big personality and is obsessed with a tiny almond. Ari is a black cat that has a unique way of tiptoeing around the house, constantly arches her back, and enjoys jumping and running along the wall vertically. Her owner explains that Ari never showed interest in most toys. One day, Ari's owner presented her with an almond, and Ari became fascinated by it.

Ever since that day, Ari's favorite hobbies include batting almonds around on the floor, holding them in her little paw, and hiding them around the house. It reminds me of how certain children will get bored after playing with a toy for a few minutes but will spend all day playing inside a cardboard box. Some cats like to play with toys from the pet store, but for Ari, all you need is an almond or two to get her going.