Kitty spins on chandelier like a circus acrobat (video)

In 2022, a woman walked in on her ragdoll kitty without knocking first, only to discover he was a secret acrobat.

She posted about his cute and clumsy efforts of hanging on a chandelier and thought that was the end of it.

But nope. Cut to two years later, and the cat has evolved into a graceful aerialist who can spin on the chandelier like nobody's business. Graceful, that is, until he ends his performance to — as his human puts it — "stop, drop, and wash his ass." (See video below, posted by thefacepalaceuk).