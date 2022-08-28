Walmart selling cheap 30-terabyte SSD—and it is of course a scam

Rob Beschizza

To anyone clued in to the tech, Walmart's "M.2 Mini Solid State Drive"'s 30 terabyte capacity and cheap price immediately mark it as a scam. Also offered on Ali Express, the gadget is a mix of crude and cunning fakery aimed at less savvy shoppers: the hardware is two hotglued SD cards with a misreported capacity, and the firmware maintains a fake directory structure created by your activities even as it continually overwrites the actual data.

There used to be a funny pay-to-play awards racket run by CES for this sort of thing. The good old days!