Check out this rare Biggie Smalls freestyle from 1986

Some people just have "it." They possess an effortless and ineffable quality that causes them to radiate charisma and charm. We can debate about whether "it" is something one is born with or develops at a later date, but one thing is undeniable: "it" is very real. Thanks to the advent of video, it's possible for everyone to look back at old footage of talented artists before the world recognized their abilities. It's crucial that we don't take that for granted. Prior to video recording, all fans of great artists had to go on were stories- that could be heavily exaggerated- about a future star's "it factor." Now, there can be no doubt.

In the video linked above, you can watch a young Biggie Smalls kick a fun freestyle from before he became famous. And I know what you're thinking, but this is a different freestyle video than the other one you're probably familiar with. The video shows Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace as a cheerful and playful soul with a song in his heart, which is my preferred way of remembering him.