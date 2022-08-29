Move over, pricey laptops — this tablet does it all for a fraction of the price

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Look, as attached as we are to our iPhones, they're not always ideal for our technological needs. Have you ever tried to watch a movie or read a book on an iPhone? The squint is not worth it! Alas, laptops and desktops are usually way out of budget … but that doesn't mean there isn't something that is, to put it in Goldilocks terms, just right.

A tablet is a worthwhile investment for anyone — and thanks to the low price on this particular one on sale, it's hardly a steep investment, either. This refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 is now available for just $199.99, a price drop from its typical $230 price tag.

But what exactly does the Microsoft Surface 3 have to offer? Well, it's the perfect way to comfortably watch movies, play games, read books, search the internet, and listen to music. Plus, it comes with a camera and a microphone! Basically, this Surface tablet does what any laptop can do, except it's much more portable due to its size and sleekness, and it's way more affordable.

Thanks to the HD Display, which boasts a 920 x 1280 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio, images are crystal clear; the kickstand makes it easy to use anywhere, and the 10-point multi-touch support means it's quick and simple to navigate. Plus, you can use it for up to 10 hours without needing a battery charge — essentially a full waking day. What's not to love?

Reviewers agree it's a must-have: TechRadar gave it four-out-of-five stars, explaining, "The Surface 3 is the most portable Surface device yet." The Guardian wrote in a five-star review: "[It's] a refined, premium Windows 10 machine that ticks almost every box and does so often at prices undercutting rivals.

Get your own Microsoft Surface 3 Intel Atom Z8700, 2GB 64GB Windows 10 (Refurbished) for just $199.99 now.

Prices subject to change.