Elevate your dinner parties with this personalized whiskey decanter set

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

When you have friends over, you want them to feel comfortable, whether it's for a casual game night or an upscale dinner party. And considering that just about anyone these days will say yes to a glass of whiskey, you'd better have something better than old, mismatched glasses to serve it in. But with crystal whiskey glasses costing a pretty penny, you don't always feel like you have another option.

Luckily for you, elevating your at-home whiskey drinking experience is totally possible, and it doesn't have to cost a fortune. That's where this three-piece decanter set comes into play. Consisting of a classy Carson-style whiskey decanter and two accompanying whiskey glasses, this set looks great on any bar cart or dining room table. And at just over 40% off its regular price, this thing makes for a fantastic gift idea.

Designed with premium-cut glass, this decanter preserves the delicate aroma and taste of your favorite whiskeys, allowing you to really taste and appreciate your libation. And its two included glasses are perfect for sipping it out of, and they're far less likely to break than traditional stemmed glasses, which, let's face it, always comes in handy when you're a couple of drinks in.

As if this set wasn't already fantastic enough, you can actually personalize this whiskey decanter. That means you can put whatever text on it you want, like your name or an inside joke, making it a true one-of-a-kind piece, not to mention a memorable gift. Simply click the redemption link after you purchase the set and put in the words in the chosen font you want. It's just that easy. So don't waste anymore time.

You can save just over 40% on the Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set, now just $39.99 down from $69.

Prices subject to change.