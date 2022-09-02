I hope the 'A Christmas Story' sequel works out

Several surviving members of the original cast have returned for A Christmas Story Christmas, but that doesn't guarantee anything. A Christmas Story is one of those movies that is just perfect as itself.

TVLine:

The '70s-set movie sequel, which hails from screenwriter Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, Cry Macho), will see original child actor Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. He'll be joined by fellow original film stars Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). In A Christmas Story Christmas, an adult Ralphie "returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up," according to the official logline. "With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic." …

A Christmas Story was only a modest box office success upon its initial theatrical release in 1983. But over time, the film — about a young boy who so desperately wanted an official Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot range model air rifle for Christmas — became a cult classic, thanks in part to TBS' annual, 24-hour marathon, which starts on Christmas Eve and ends the following night, on Dec. 25.

