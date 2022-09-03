Death Valley breaks record for hottest September day: 127 degrees

Death Valley's Furnace Creek thermometer hit 127 degrees fahrenheit this week, breaking the world record for September heat.
But the heat wave is just in its third day Friday, and is expected to last through Labor Day, so setting another record is still a possibility. However, it's unlikely the park will break the record for the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth – 134 degrees recorded in Death Valley on July 10, 1913.
On the ground it's much hotter. The place is lethal.
"The ground heats up, we've measured temperatures of 201 as far as ground temperatures. The ground is then radiating heat back up into the air," Death Valley National Park spokeswoman Abby Wines said.