The Innocents is a Norwegian supernatural thriller directed by Eskil Vogt. It was inspired by Katsuhiro Otomo's Domu: A Child's Dream. It's about a group of children who live at an apartment complex and have psychic powers. At first, they use their powers for fun, but things soon take a dark turn. This is one of the best movies I've seen in a while, and I highly recommend it to anyone who likes supernatural horror.
Norwegian supernatural thriller The Innocents one of the best this year
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- movies
- recommendations
- supernatural thrillers
Ana De Armas doesn't know why "Blonde" has an NC-17 rating
NC-17 is typically regarded as the kiss of death when it comes to movies. The rating dramatically limits the number of people in a film's potential audience. Whenever a studio gets wind that one of their movies might be heading for an NC-17 rating, they immediately start trying to edit the film back to an… READ THE REST
The trailer for The Son has an all-star cast
The appeal of cinema is astonishingly multifaceted. While one person may be drawn to the drama inherent in a script's narrative, others may watch a film solely for the special effects and action sequences. There's no wrong way to consume cinema, and there's something powerful about that. Although there are several elements of a film… READ THE REST
Nic Cage and Ari Aster have a new film in the works
Nicholas Cage has signed on for a new a24 comedy titled Dream Scenario, with Ari Aster serving as the film's producer. Cage is no stranger to comedy: his most recent film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, earned copious critical praise despite a underwhelming box office take. Beyond the genre, most details on the film are being… READ THE REST
Elevate your dinner parties with this personalized whiskey decanter set
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When you have friends over, you want them to feel comfortable, whether it's for a casual game night or an upscale dinner party. And considering that just about anyone these days will say yes to… READ THE REST
Save on the iScanner App this Labor Day and get even more off if you bundle it!
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Whether you're old enough to remember using fax machines or are used to dealing with trips to the print shop every time to need to make a copy of something, tasks like scanning… READ THE REST
Tykr Stock Screener is here to give your stocks the revitalization they need
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's hard out there for an investor these days, especially one who hasn't made it their life's work to be up to snuff with stocks. As we know from the great GameStop… READ THE REST