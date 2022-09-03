Norwegian supernatural thriller The Innocents one of the best this year

Popkin

The Innocents is a Norwegian supernatural thriller directed by Eskil Vogt. It was inspired by Katsuhiro Otomo's Domu: A Child's Dream. It's about a group of children who live at an apartment complex and have psychic powers. At first, they use their powers for fun, but things soon take a dark turn. This is one of the best movies I've seen in a while, and I highly recommend it to anyone who likes supernatural horror.