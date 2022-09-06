Oz dumps on Trump's flagship issue

If there is wind in famed New Jersey snake oil salesperson Dr. Mehmet Oz's sails, they come from Donald Trump's endorsement of him. Following this logic, it is natural that Oz just dumped all over Trump's core issue and would have voted to validate the 2020 US Presidential election results, confirming Joe Biden as President.
Trump is well-known to be a petty and vindictive asshole.
But when talking to NBC News on Tuesday, Oz said that he wouldn't have supported Trump's flagship issue: his false claims about the 2020 election.
"I would not have objected to" certifying the election result, Oz told Vaughn Hillyard. "By the time the delegates and those reports were sent to the U.S. Senate, our job was to approve it, which is what I would have done."