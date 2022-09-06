Sanago imitates art with plastic in real life using his 3D printing pen

Andrew Yi

Sanago sells a 3D printing pen with a WYSIWYG sales pitch in video format that has created a following on YouTube. The Red Light Green Light doll singing Micro Machines Man fast then spinning it's head 360° like Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist must be what the Squid Game is like on Legendary difficulty.