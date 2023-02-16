Squid Game's second season to film this summer

Not to sound like a monologue at the beginning of a Ford commercial, but some things are built to last, and some aren't. Certain television shows and movies are designed with the potential of endless seasons and spin-offs baked into the premise. The British Sci-Fi masterpiece Doctor Who, for example, boasts a premise and character that both present the possibility of infinite stories and breakout characters. Whereas a show like Dexter- despite possessing several seasons and a reboot series- would've probably been better served as a one-and-done mini-series.
As with all things in Hollywood, the dollar is king, and the idea of milking series is too tantalizing for a studio to ignore. The smash Netflix series Squid Game is a perfect example of this concept. Even though the show doesn't have a lot of plot to explore-without retreading old concepts- the series proved too lucrative to ignore. According to Collider, the second season of Squid Game will begin shooting in the summer of this year.
The first season of Squid Game, a South Korean survival drama series, debuted to widespread acclaim, with Lee Jung-jae receiving much praise for his portrayal of the indebted protagonist Seong Gi-hun. And owing to the success of the first one, Netflix has officially renewed the series for a second season, and the actor himself confirmed that filming for season two will begin in the summer and will most likely last for over 10 months.
In an interview with Ilgan Sports, as reported by allkpop.com, Lee stated that Squid GameSeason 2 is scheduled to begin filming later this year, adding that it may take a little longer to complete than the first season: "Squid Game 2' will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."