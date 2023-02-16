Squid Game's second season to film this summer

Not to sound like a monologue at the beginning of a Ford commercial, but some things are built to last, and some aren't. Certain television shows and movies are designed with the potential of endless seasons and spin-offs baked into the premise. The British Sci-Fi masterpiece Doctor Who, for example, boasts a premise and character that both present the possibility of infinite stories and breakout characters. Whereas a show like Dexter- despite possessing several seasons and a reboot series- would've probably been better served as a one-and-done mini-series.

As with all things in Hollywood, the dollar is king, and the idea of milking series is too tantalizing for a studio to ignore. The smash Netflix series Squid Game is a perfect example of this concept. Even though the show doesn't have a lot of plot to explore-without retreading old concepts- the series proved too lucrative to ignore. According to Collider, the second season of Squid Game will begin shooting in the summer of this year.