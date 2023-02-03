Contestants from the upcoming Squid Game reality show claim the experience was inhumane

When Netflix launched its global phenomenon series Squid Game, millions of viewers all had the same question: "how would I do in a real-life version of the contest?" Part of what made Squid Game such a massive hit was the premise of the actual Squid Game itself. As the world slips deeper into financial oblivion — with countless citizens grappling with absurd amounts of debt — the idea of participating in a deadly game that promises millions of dollars is more attractive than it should be.

After the show became a hit, Netflix had to swiftly figure out how to milk the concept into a potential franchise. In addition to a second season, Netflix greenlit a game show that promised to replicate the Squid Game in real life. According to Comic Book Resources, some of the contestants for the upcoming Squid Game reality show have claimed the game was rigged and inhumane.