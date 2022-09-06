Video: The Titanic is still sunk but now you can see it at stunning 8K resolution

More than 110 years ago, the RMS Titanic sunk to the bottom of the North Atlantic, 400 nautical miles from Newfoundland, Canada. It's still there. And if you aren't up to spending $250,000 to join an expedition to visit the most famous shipwreck in history, you can watch this 8K video footage instead (assuming you have a capable display).

"The amazing detail in the 8K footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond," OceanGate Expeditions president Stockton Rush said in a press release about the video.