Celine Dion's Titanic song surges on streaming platforms after the Titan disaster

Celine Dion's song "My Heart Will Go On," which was featured in the 1997 movie Titanic, which starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, is surging on Spotify, as folks who have been glued to the OceanGate Titan submersible story are now streaming the song. TMZ reports:

The numbers are pretty incredible … Spotify listeners have played the song 522,864 times since Thursday … with Friday bringing even more streams.

TMZ speculates about why so many are listening to Dion's hit single:

It's a sad and captivating story, and it seems folks are turning to music to cope with the tragic loss of more life in the Atlantic.

Now's the time to confess that I've never, not once, seen Titanic. And I definitely am not turning to "My Heart Will Go On" for comfort. But, I guess, to each their own.