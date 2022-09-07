Watch: A crow keeps its distance on a California beach

This magnificent crow was captured at the Torrey Pines Gliderport near San Diego, California.

The Torrey Pines Gliderport, is the most historic aviation site in North America, with nearly 100 years of flying history. It is Southern California's premiere location for paragliding, hang gliding, remote control models and sailplanes. The Gliderport provides a world class flying site, flight lessons, certifications, tandem flights, equipment sales, and repair services. We seek to promote all forms of flight and to make Southern California a destination for flight enthusiasts from around the world.

The Torrey Pines Gliderport has played a pivotal role in the aviation industry of Southern California and the United States. Since the late 1920's, sailplanes have been gracing the bluffs north of La Jolla. Many aviation pioneers had their first flights on the cliffs of Torrey Pines. On February 24, 1930, Charles Lindbergh had his maiden flight along the cliffs of Torrey Pines, soaring from Mt. Soledad to Del Mar and established the first gliding distance record. In 1936, Woody Brown launched and landed on top of the cliffs for the first "top landing" in Gliderport history. In the late 1930s, Hawley Bowlus, engineer and construction supervisor of the Spirit of St. Louis, began soaring the cliffs with his own sailplanes the Bowlus gliders.

Gliderport History | Torrey Pines Gliderport